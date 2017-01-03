Continuing in hyperdrive, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has crossed the $800M mark at the global box office. With a total $801.9M through Monday, the Gareth Edwards-helmed spinoff occupies the No. 7 worldwide spot among films released in 2016. The international box office total is $361M with $440.9M domestic.

The international Monday was $11M, or 24% of the weekend’s take. Last year, Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ third Monday repped 15% of its previous weekend. Rogue‘s global total of $27M on Monday is worth 28% of the weekend, whereas TFA’s comparative hold was 12% of the previous frame.

Due to this year’s holiday configuration, the coming week sees more kids out of school overseas than was the case on Force Awakens and should spell continued strong play throughout the galaxy. Globally, Rogue One now stands about $70M below Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice among 2016 releases.

The film docks with China on Friday. Despite the slowed growth in that market of 3.7% in 2016 versus 2015’s 48%, tidings look good for Rogue One which should benefit from a new familiarity with the franchise as well as the inclusion of local stars Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen whose characters provide action, humor and emotion.

The lead market for now remains the UK with $66.7M to date, followed by Germany at $35.3M, France at $30.4M, Australia with $28.3M and Japan at $25.9M (after a $1.6M Monday that was second only to the UK’s $2.3M).