HBO’s Wizard of Lies is a classic example of where the film industry and TV industry are going, Barry Levinson said at TCA.

Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer star in HBO Films’ movie about crooked financier Bernie Madoff. Directed by Barry Levinson, The Wizard Of Lies looks at Madoff’s (De Niro) massive Ponzi scheme, how it was perpetrated on the public and the trail of destruction it left in its wake, both for the victims and Madoff’s family.

HBO, Levinson said, is willing “to take a certain risk that you can tell a story and get inside of the story, so it’s not simply the bells and whistles of it, all but looks into character behavior, and bring something compelling without the bells and whistles. They’ve been very open for this kind of material.”

“Theatrically, I don’t know if we could do this,” Levinson said. “The business is radically changing; theaterial going one way” and TV the other. Levinson nonetless called this “a promising time in filmmaking” with “HBO at forefront of that.”

EP Jane Rosenthal said they did, in fact look at doing as theatrical before bringing it to HBO, but “no studio wanted to make it” and it would have had to go the”independent film route” including a “struggle to get that made” and a “much smaller audience”

De Niro called Madoff “a classic example of somebody who receded very much back” and let people come to him to ask for the honor of letting him take their money. He did not meet Madoff while researching the role. He thinks Madoff’s wife and children did not know what he was up to, probably felt something was not quite right, but did not look into it. Likewise some of the more financially astute investors who got taken in by Madoff’s ponzi scheme. “I think some of them suspected but never would look because they were getting a certain return.”

New Your Times reporter Diana Henriques, who wrote the book on which the project is largely based, The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff And The Death Of Trust, said there is a tendency to blame victims of ponzi schemes more than any other kind of fraud, but “All of us trust people in our lives and only someone you can trust can truly betray you.”

Madoff was a source of hers for years, she said, and his legitimate business concern was a huge success. “You put all that together and it isn’t crazy to trust Bernie Madoff; it wasn’t a leap of faith, it wasn’t an act of greed by any means.”

In the movie, Diana Henriques plays herself. She described De Niro’s process: Bob is a vacuum cleaner.” At one point, while working on the movie, they improved having her interview his Madoff. While playing herself in that situation was easy, she said, “Bob is having to answer those questions extemporaneously,out of Bernie Madoffs brain…to be able to occupy the character outside the script….It was surreal.”

De Niro got asked whether we’re likely to see more movies like Wizard of Lies, and The Big Short during Donald Trump’s term. (De Niro had been among celebrities praising Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech about Donald Trump, after the president-elect responded to that address via Twitter tirade.)

Today at TCA, De Niro said he thought there was probably a chance there would be more films like his project for HBO, “showing this kind of situation…things we’re about to face. “We’ll see where that goes; it’s going to happen, I’m sure.