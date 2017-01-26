WGN America has opted not to proceed with Roadside Picnic, its drama pilot based on the famous novel by top Soviet/Russian science fiction writers Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. I hear the pilot’s producing studio, Sony Pictures TV, is already shopping it to other outlets.

Starring The Good Wife and Downton Abbey alum Matthew Goode, alien saga Roadside Picnic explores a near-future world where aliens have come and gone, leaving humankind to explore the wondrous and dangerous mysteries left behind. The story also explores the social ramifications of their visit, as seen through the eyes of Red (Goode), a veteran “stalker” who has made it his mission to illegally venture into the once inhabited zone and scavenge the abandoned remains of the alien culture.

The Roadside Picnic pilot was written by Transcendence scribe Jack Paglen and directed by Alan Taylor. Neal Moritz is producing. It is one of two pilots ordered by WGN America last year. The other, Scalped, based on the DC comic, is in pre-production.