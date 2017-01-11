London-based indie Rise Films has appointed Kate Morey and Steve Condie to senior positions in factual programming. Former betty exec producer Morey is joining the Oscar-nominated and triple Emmy-winning production company as Head of Popular Factual, while Condie is moving over from 7 Wonder to take on an executive producer post with a wide-ranging factual mandate.

Rise, which also has production bases in Brighton, England and New York, is currently recruiting a COO as well as a Head of Production and is bolstering its development team as it looks to grow a multi-genre business in the UK and U.S.

Credits include ITV2’s hit Plebs which is the channel’s highest-rated comedy ever, and Oscar-nominated doc The Invisible War which won two News & Documentary Emmys. Rise also produced News & Documentary Emmy-winner The Interrupters.

At betty, Morey developed and made programs for such broadcasters as Channel4, BBC One, ITV and Discovery. Her credits include the Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners brand and spinoffs, and First Dates. She was also a series producer on One Born Every Minute; Famous, Rich And Jobless; Too Ugly For Love and Would Like To Meet Again. Before joining betty, Morey was a director working at such indies as Shine, Dragonfly, Love Productions, Ricochet and Maverick.

At 7 Wonder, Condie was Head of Specialist Factual and exec producer on ITV’s Billy Connolly’s Tracks Across America; BBC Three doc Obesity The Post-Mortem; online and broadcast series People’s History Of Pop; and Story Of Skinhead. Before 7 Wonder, Condie was at Oxford Scientific Films and spent several years at BBC flagship news magazine Newsnight.