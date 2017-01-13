EXCLUSIVE: Rick Nicita, the longtime CAA principal who transitioned to management, has told his clients today that he is exiting the rep business completely. His RPMedia will focus exclusively on producing and consulting. This ends a long run: Nicita has been a personal manager since serving as Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (1980-2008) and Co-Chairman and COO of Morgan Creek Productions, (2008-2011). His management client list includes: Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell, Sally Field and Kate Hudson. He was also Garry Marshall’s longtime agent/manager until he passed away last year.

Said Nicita: “Returning to talent representation has been an exhilarating and rewarding experience but it’s time for me to explore other arenas. I am proud of my clients’ accomplishments and am confident of their continuing success.”

Nicita is exec producer on the Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge, and Barbary Coast, the upcoming TV series hatched by Gibson, Russell and Hudson. Nicita has other projects he’s teamed on with wife Paula Wagner’s Chestnut Ridge Productions.