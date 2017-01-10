EXCLUSIVE: Comedy and live performance agent Richard Super has joined Gersh in the agency’s comedy department, bringing with him clients from his own longtime booking agency Super Artists. He is based in Los Angeles but will be spending time in New York to expand the agency’s presence on the East Coast.

Super’s clients coming with him include Theresa Caputo (Long Island Medium), comics Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood (Whose Line is it Anyway?), Jessica Kirson and Kevin Pollak among others. Also coming with Super is his colleague Valentijn Sloot, who also will be a comedy agent with clients including Trae Crowder, Kevin and Keith Hodge, and Zainab Johnson.

Super and Sloot will report to Rick Greenstein, Comedy department head and senior partner and SVP.

“We are thrilled to have both Rich and Valentijn working with us,” Greenstein said. “I’ve known Rich for over 25 years and he is an agent with integrity, intensity and a keen eye for talent. Valentijn who has worked hand in hand with the Rich for the past several years has proven to have a great eye for developing talent and has built a great business and reputation. Both are ideal additions to our team.”

Gersh’s Comedy clients already include Dave Chappelle, John Oliver, Jamie Foxx, Rosanne Barr, Drew Carey, Patton Oswalt, Brian Regan, Kevin Nealon, Collen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Louie Anderson and Shawn Wayans among others.