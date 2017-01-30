Richard E. Grant is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in Fox Searchlight’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? He is joined by Jane Curtin (The Heat), Dolly Wells (Bridget Jones’ Baby), Anna Deavere Smith (Black-ish) and Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein). The Diary Of A Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller is at the helm, directing from a script by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty.

Based on the novel of the same name by Lee Israel, the film follows best-selling celebrity biographer (and friend to cats) Lee Israel (McCarthy) who made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack (Grant).

Filming is underway in New York City. Archer Gray President of Production Anne Carey, Archer Gray founder Amy Nauiokas and close friend of Lee Israel, David Yarnell are producing with Pamela Hirsch, Jawal Nga and Bob Balaban serving as executive producers.

Grant, repped by Artist Rights Group, was mostly recently seen in the Natalie Portman starring film Jackie and will appear in the last installment of the Wolverine franchise Logan.