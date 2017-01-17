EXCLUSIVE: British actor Richard Armitage, who’s had roles in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit franchise and Alice Through The Looking Glass, has joined the cast of Ocean’s Eight.

Details of his character are being kept under wraps but he’s in good company in the female-driven caper with stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and James Corden.

Gary Ross directs the spinoff for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures, and it’s produced by Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh. Ross wrote the script with Olivia Milch. Susan Ekins is exec producer and Warner Bros production SVP Jesse Ehrman is overseeing the film with Greg Silverman. Village Roadshow Pictures is co-producing and co-financing the movie as they did with the previous three titles.

Armitage is currently the lead in Olen Steinhauer’s Berlin Station, Epix’s contemporary spy series from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, which goes into its second season this year. He is also known for his portrayal of the heroic Thorin Oakenshield in Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy.

Armitage also recently wrapped a triumphant run in his New York theater debut of biting comedy Love, Love, Love, at the Roundabout, opposite Amy Ryan and directed by Mike Bartlet. His previous theater work includes starring in Yael Farber’s 2015 production of The Crucible at the Old Vic in London.

He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer as well as United Agents in the UK.