Refresh for latest…: There are a lot of moving parts to the international box office this frame with Chinese New Year titles taking the Top 3 spots, followed by Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which added $28.3M for an offshore cume of $64.5M, pushing the franchise past the $1B global mark. Paramount’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage rounds out the Top 5 with $24M for an $89M offshore cume. The Vin Diesel-starrer dropped 53% from its No. 1 spot last frame, and narrowly outstripped Oscar nominations leader La La Land which sashayed to a $23.5M weekend and across the $220M line worldwide.

China kicked off with five major releases, including a record-setting Day One for Tsui Hark’s Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back. Sony has that picture in some overseas markets outside the Middle Kingdom. Across just its local-language titles this weekend — including $6.7M from Fedor Bondarchuk’s Russian alien invasion pic, Attraction — the studio picked up $10.2M in a show of its increased focus on homegrown offshore productions.

In the UK, Sony further released Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting to $6.3M for the director’s best start since the 1996 original. Illumination/Universal’s Sing also soared in the UK, nabbing the top spot and in the process crossing $200M internationally. Also from Universal, Split continues to show personality with a global cume that has now passed $100M.

Elsewhere, Disney/Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange landed in Japan, its final market, with a $4.5M No. 1 start to best several comps.

