EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-winning Schuyler sister Renée Elise Goldsberry has signed with UTA on the eve her appearance at Sunday’s Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Goldsberry won last year’s best featured actress in a musical Tony for her role in Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, the sister who got away. The role also brought her Grammy, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel awards. On Sunday, she’ll reunite with fellow Schuyler sisters Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones to sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl.

Photo: Joan Marcus

Goldsberry left Hamilton in September. She’s appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO’s anticipated The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, starring opposite Oprah Winfrey in the George C. Wolfe film. In addition, she’s in production for the Netflix series Altered Carbon.

Her most recent films were Sisters, opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and Every Secret Thing opposite Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks. On the television side, she’s had recurring roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and The Following. She also has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for her performance on One Life to Live.

Goldsberry made her Broadway debut as Mimi in Rent and has been a regular performer on New York stages, notably the Manhattan Theatre Club, where she appeared with Tate Donovan and Frances McDormand in David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People and in several productions of the New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated.

Goldsberry previously was repped by Innovative Artists. She recently signed with Untitled Entertainment for management and continues to be represented by Jackoway Tyerman.