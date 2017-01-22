With the Sundance Film Festival in full swing, the Specialty box office seemed mostly quiet over the weekend. Sony Pictures Classics opened its Cannes-winning animated feature The Red Turtle, grossing $21,811, while end-of-year holdovers added locations. A24/Annapurna’s 20th Century Women expanded by over six hundred locations in its fourth weekend, grossing more than $1.4M. Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street’s Paterson played an additional two-dozen runs in its fourth frame, taking $123,560, and SPC added 11 theaters for Julieta in its fifth weekend, grossing just under $94K. Lionsgate’s La La Land continues to charm as it entrenches itself in wide release, placing fifth in the overall box office this weekend (and with far fewer theaters than those in the top four slots). A24’s Moonlight, now in its 14th weekend, is closing in on $16 million. Other new releases will be reported as numbers arrive.
NEW RELEASES
The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $21,811, Average $7,270, Cume $39,435 (includes qualifying gross)
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Some Like It Hot (China Lion) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $3,250, Cume $75,250
Worlds Apart (Cinema Libre) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $12,400, Average $6,200, Cume $37,407
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 4 [650 Theaters] Weekend $1,400,750, Average $2,155, Cume $2,327,391
Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 4 [38 Theaters] Weekend $123,560, Average $3,251, Cume $541,953
A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 5 [42 Theaters] Weekend $19,080, Average $454, Cume $3,729,879
Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [40 Theaters] Weekend $93,813, Average $2,345, Cume $675,449
Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [6 Theaters] Weekend $27,256, Average $4,543, Cume $262,333
Neruda (The Orchard) Week 6 [25 Theaters] Weekend $47,330, Average $1,893, Cume $343,636
La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 7 [1,865 Theaters] Weekend $8,350,000, Average $4,477, Cume $89,680,497
Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [239 Theaters] Weekend $365,000, Average $1,527, Cume $11,267,840
Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 9 [575 Theaters], Weekend $1,814,000, Average $3,155, Cume $16,396,530
Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 10 [543 Theaters] Weekend $995,475, Average $1,832, Cume $38,943,971
Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 10 [43 Theaters] Weekend $33,405, Average $777, Cume $10,637,409
Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [143 Theaters] Weekend $119,533, Average $836, Cume $1,595,769
The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [74 Theaters] Weekend $68,724, Average $929, Cume $2,744,257
Loving (Focus Features) Week 13 [33 Theaters] Weekend $14,420, Average $437, Cume $7,694,096
Moonlight (A24) Week 14 [489 Theaters] Weekend $633,744, Average $1,296, Cume $15,826,125
