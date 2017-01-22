With the Sundance Film Festival in full swing, the Specialty box office seemed mostly quiet over the weekend. Sony Pictures Classics opened its Cannes-winning animated feature The Red Turtle, grossing $21,811, while end-of-year holdovers added locations. A24/Annapurna’s 20th Century Women expanded by over six hundred locations in its fourth weekend, grossing more than $1.4M. Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street’s Paterson played an additional two-dozen runs in its fourth frame, taking $123,560, and SPC added 11 theaters for Julieta in its fifth weekend, grossing just under $94K. Lionsgate’s La La Land continues to charm as it entrenches itself in wide release, placing fifth in the overall box office this weekend (and with far fewer theaters than those in the top four slots). A24’s Moonlight, now in its 14th weekend, is closing in on $16 million. Other new releases will be reported as numbers arrive.

NEW RELEASES

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $21,811, Average $7,270, Cume $39,435 (includes qualifying gross)

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Some Like It Hot (China Lion) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $3,250, Cume $75,250

Worlds Apart (Cinema Libre) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $12,400, Average $6,200, Cume $37,407

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 4 [650 Theaters] Weekend $1,400,750, Average $2,155, Cume $2,327,391

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 4 [38 Theaters] Weekend $123,560, Average $3,251, Cume $541,953

A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 5 [42 Theaters] Weekend $19,080, Average $454, Cume $3,729,879

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [40 Theaters] Weekend $93,813, Average $2,345, Cume $675,449

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [6 Theaters] Weekend $27,256, Average $4,543, Cume $262,333

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 6 [25 Theaters] Weekend $47,330, Average $1,893, Cume $343,636

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 7 [1,865 Theaters] Weekend $8,350,000, Average $4,477, Cume $89,680,497

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [239 Theaters] Weekend $365,000, Average $1,527, Cume $11,267,840

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 9 [575 Theaters], Weekend $1,814,000, Average $3,155, Cume $16,396,530

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 10 [543 Theaters] Weekend $995,475, Average $1,832, Cume $38,943,971

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 10 [43 Theaters] Weekend $33,405, Average $777, Cume $10,637,409

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [143 Theaters] Weekend $119,533, Average $836, Cume $1,595,769

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [74 Theaters] Weekend $68,724, Average $929, Cume $2,744,257

Loving (Focus Features) Week 13 [33 Theaters] Weekend $14,420, Average $437, Cume $7,694,096

Moonlight (A24) Week 14 [489 Theaters] Weekend $633,744, Average $1,296, Cume $15,826,125