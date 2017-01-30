Amazon has renewed comedy series Red Oaks for a third and final season, and ordered a fourth season of Golden Globe-winning Mozart In The Jungle. Both are scheduled to premiere later this year on Prime Video in the US and UK, and additional territories in the future.

Amazon

Based on the critically acclaimed memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall, Mozart in the Jungle draws back the curtain at the New York Symphony, where artistic dedication and creativity collide with mind games, politicking and survival instincts. Starring Gael García Bernal and Lola Kirke, Season 4 will continue the story of the talented musicians who perform and live with passion under the baton of its spirited conductor, best known simply as Rodrigo. Along with Bernal and Kirke, Mozart in the Jungle also stars Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, and Hannah Dunne. The series is executive produced by Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom), Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited), Paul Weitz (About a Boy), and Will Graham (Alpha House). Production on Season 4 will begin later this year.

“Amazon Studios has been built by the risky, creative genius of shows like Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios. “We are excited to see how the amazing creators, casts and crews top themselves next season.”

Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Roman Coppola added, “We’re all delighted to be back for a fourth season and to share the further tales of our orchestra and all the artists who comprise it. For the fans who have been so enthusiastic about our show, we’re so happy to have an audience that wants to see stories about the arts, music, and all these characters we’ve invented.”

Amazon Studios

Starring Craig Roberts and Paul Reiser, the final season of the 1980s-set Red Oaks will wrap up the stories of aspiring young filmmaker David Meyers and the colorful characters he’s met on his journey to adulthood. Ensemble cast also includes Richard Kind, Jennifer Grey, Alexandra Soch, Oliver Cooper, Ennis Esmer, Gina Gershon and Alexandra Turschen. The series was created by Gregory Jacobs (Magic Mike XXL) and Joe Gangemi (Stonehearst Asylum), and is executive produced by Jacobs and Gangemi with Steven Soderbergh (The Knick) and David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express).