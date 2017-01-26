Red Nose Day is back, and NBC today set its third annual Red Nose Day Special for May 25. It’s a day when people across the country come together, wear their Red Noses and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty.

Created by writer-director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised more than $1 billion globally since 1988 and more than $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015, including more than $36 million in 2016. Last year’s NBC special hosted by Craig Ferguson was down from the inaugural show a year earlier ratings-wise but was going against an NBA playoff game.

“This Red Nose Day, we hope to unite the nation by having fun while making a difference for kids,” said Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief Inc, the charity behind the event. “It’s been incredible to see millions of Americans, along with our outstanding partners and hundreds of celebrities, all come together in support of Red Nose Day to help transform the lives of children living in poverty.”

Among the stars who have taken part in the first two years on NBC’s Red Nose Day show are Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Bono, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Connie Britton, Kobe Bryant, Sophia Bush, Ellen DeGeneres, Celine Dion, Zac Efron, Craig Ferguson, Will Ferrell, Bill Gates, Blake Griffin, Elton John, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jay Leno, Chris Martin, Seth Meyers, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Peele, Julia Roberts, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton and Reese Witherspoon.