Denise Draper has joined ICM Partners as an agent in the International Television and Media Department headed by Michael Kagan.

Draper comes from Rebel Entertainment, where she served as an agent representing producers, showrunners, production companies and talent in the unscripted space. Her clients include Danielle Medina and her production company Mad Fusion (Bravo’s First Family of Hip Hop), Lucky Dog Films (Nat Geo Wild’s Dr. Oakley), and Michelle Schiefen (showrunner of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy). Additionally, Draper has multiple clients who have served as executive producers on popular reality series including Adam Karpel (Real Housewives Of OC), Mark Scheibal (Little Women: Atlanta), Lisa Marie Tobin (Worst Cooks In America), Jen Perry Leamy (Chrisley Knows Best), and Roy Orecchio (Real Housewives Of Atlanta).