Endemol Shine North America subsidiaries True Entertainment (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Original Media (Ink Master) will be merging into Truly Original, a new full-service, fully integrated production banner for both scripted and unscripted programming. It will be run by True Entertainment co-founders Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, who have served as co-presidents and co-CEOs of both companies since April 2015. They will continue in the same capacity at Truly Original, which will remain under the umbrella of Endemol Shine North America.

The move comes two months after Original Media founder Charlie Corwin exited as Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

Truly Original will centralize operations of the two companies in areas such as production and post-production, business and legal affairs, and finance, while maintaining the True Entertainment and Original Media creative labels for brand consistency. There will be no layoffs in the streamlining process, a rep for the company said.

Truly Original plans to continue to produce programming distinct to each brand, such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vanity Fair Confidential from True Entertainment, versus Ink Master and Swamp People from Original Media.

“We are genuinely thrilled to be announcing Truly Original, which represents a blending of the respective strengths of two successful production companies, while maintaining the creative identity of each, Hersh and Weinstock said in a joint statement. “We look forward to continuing to execute at the highest levels of creativity and innovation for our network partners, and to offering our executive and production talent even greater opportunity as our business continues to evolve.”

To accommodate the needs of the new larger production entity, Truly Original will be moving to new New York City office space in early 2017 (True Entertainment and Original Media currently operate from separate NYC locations), with a build-out underway to house development and programming, production and post-production, business, legal, talent and all other departments under one roof.

“With their sharp creativity and singular vision for leadership, Steven and Glenda have built and shepherded two of our industry’s most prolific, successful and distinguished production companies, said Cris Abrego, chairman, Endemol Shine Americas and CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “Their value to Endemol Shine is immense and we’re excited to support them in this exciting Truly Original endeavor.”

In addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Truly Original’s hit series include The Real Housewives of Potomac, Don’t Be Tardy, Shahs of Sunset and the upcoming Summer House and Stripped, for Bravo; Ink Master and Ink Master Redemption for Spike; Vanity Fair Confidential for ID; Swamp People for History; Comic Book Men for AMC; Hack my Life for TruTV; I Love You But I Lied for LMN; The Horn for Red Bull TV, among others. Truly Original is repped by CAA, which repped Original Media and True Entertainment.