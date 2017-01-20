Ray Diaz (East Los High, Real Husbands of Hollywood) has joined the second season cast of George Lopez’s TV Land comedy Lopez as a series regular.

Diaz will make his debut in the first episode of the new season on March 29, as Hector, a friend from Manolo’s (Anthony “Citric” Campos) past, who becomes like a son to George and a little brother to Manolo and Maronzio (Maronzio Vance). With George’s help, Hector tries to get on his feet and find something he’s good at. The ladies love him, but that doesn’t seem to get him very far.

After working all through season one to get a residency show in Vegas, season two finds George frustrated with the tediousness of having to do the same show every night. Along with his manager Olly (Hayley Huntley) and his opening act Maronzio, George tries to move on to bigger and better things that will make him relevant again. This season will also see George exchange one-off dates for a steadier romantic relationship, and Manolo will go back to school to earn his degree.

Lopez is executive produced and written by George Lopez, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky (Silicon Valley, King of the Hill). Michael Rotenberg (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) of 3 Arts Entertainment also serves as executive producer.

Diaz is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Lopez Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30 PM on TV Land.