EXCLUSIVE: Director Raoul Peck, who just earned a DGA nomination for his acclaimed documentary I Am Not Your Negro, has signed with ICM Partners.

The film, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, is based on published and unpublished writings of James Baldwin, and examines the past, present, and future of race in America. ICM Partners brokered the deal with Magnolia Pictures after the film premiered at Toronto last fall and won the People’s Choice Documentary Award. Magnolia will release the film February 3 and made an SVOD rights deal with Amazon Studios.

Peck continues to move fluidly between docus, narrative features and TV. His past films include The Man By The Short, Lumumba, Sometimes in April, Moloch Tropical and Murder in Pacot. He recently wrapped The Young Karl Marx, which will world premiere at a Special Gala in this year’s Berlinale. The film stars August Diehl, Stefan Konarske and Vicky Krieps. Among his many accolades, the Human Rights Watch Organization awarded him with the Irene Diamond Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

He continues to be lawyered by Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.