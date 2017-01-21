Yancey Arias (Bosch) has booked a recurring role on the second season of USA Network’s drama series Queen of the South.

Based on best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run and seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico. In the process, she teams with an unlikely figure from her past to bring down the leader of the very drug trafficking ring that has her on the run.

Arias will play Colonel Cortez, a reluctant Epifanio Vargas’s (Joaquim de Almeida) new business partner. A man of war in the Mexican Special Forces, Cortez spent the last two decades battling the cartels, proving himself to be every bit as cunning, ruthless and bloodthirsty as the sicarios he hunted.

Arias, best known for his role as Mayor Ramos in Bosch, will begin shooting feature film Canal Street in March, serving as executive producer and lead actor. He recently created a new production company, NYC Films, with partners Nestor Miranda and Charlton Lui. Arias is repped by Global Artists, Luber Roklin and Espada PR.

Queen of the South is co-produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions.