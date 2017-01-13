Lifetime is expanding its unscripted programming, ordering two new series, The Pop Game, executive produced by Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere, and My Partner Knows Best, a relationship game show hosted by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen.

The network is hoping to build on the success of The Rap Game with new unscripted singing series The Pop Game. Premiering February 21 at 10 PM, The Pop Game follows record producer-singer-songwriter Timbaland as he works with five aspiring young vocal artists, all vying to be the next big thing on the charts. Timbaland’s team of writers, producers and top celebrity guest artists including JoJo, Macy Gray, Nelly Furtado and Jordin Sparks, will assist the kids and their manager parents in challenges designed to teach and test the skills they will need to grace some of the world’s biggest stages.

Produced by Intuitive Entertainment, The Pop Game is executive produced by Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins, and Danny Salles, who is also showrunning. Grammy and Emmy award winner, Queen Latifah and her partner, Shakim Compere will executive produce under the Flavor Unit umbrella along with Grammy winner and producer, Jermaine Dupri, and Timbaland on the series.

Hollywood couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen will host My Partner Knows Best, a new relationship comedy game show where married couples face off in a series of hilarious challenges based on real-life relationship obstacles. Four couples will compete each week, and one will walk away with the money and be able to say My Partner Knows Best! Ten one-hour episodes have been ordered from Propagate, working in association with Kanal D. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Irfan Sahin, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen and Kevin Healey serve as executive producers. A premiere date has not yet been set.