ABC sophomore drama Quantico drew 3 million viewers and a 0.9 adults rating (Live+same day) as it debuted in its new Monday 10 PM slot last night, its third highest L+SD result of the season. That was a modest increase — +0.2 in the demo vs. Quantico‘s fall finale on Sunday in November — given the fact that its new lead-in, The Bachelor (2.4 in 18-49), more than tripled Quantico‘s Sunday lead-in, Secrets & Lies (0.7). Of course, Quantico, whose delivery was higher than the average of soon-to-be-gone Conviction but below long-time slot occupant Castle, is not a Live+same day player, driving a large portion of its ratings from delayed viewing. But, with The Bachelor (7.3 million, 2.4 in 18-49) continuing to impress, posting new season highs for a second consecutive week, and Quantico matching Conviction‘s series premiere for a time slot L+SD season high, ABC won the night with a Monday season high in 18-49 (1.9)

CBS freshman Man with a Plan is showing signs of classic comedy slow build. As a starring vehicle, toplined by Friends and Episodes alum Matt LeBlanc, the sitcom fits more in the mold of a big opening, followed by some decline ratings pattern. But the family comedy is starting to resemble more the growth trajectory of ensemble comedies with no major stars like How I Met Your Mother or The Big Bang Theory. There are no indications that Man with a Plan would go anywhere near the ratings heights of HIMYM or Big Bang but there have been two weeks of promising upticks for the show, which posted two consecutive series highs in total viewers (7.71 million last night, up a fraction from last week), and inched up a tenth in adults 18-49 for a second straight Monday with its best demo rating, 1.6, since the premiere. Last night’s bump was organic since Man with a Plan‘s lead-in, Kevin Can Wait (1.7) was even week-to-week.

At 9 PM, veteran 2 Broke Girls (7.1 million, +11%; 1.7 in 18-49, +0.2) delivered its largest viewership of the season for a second straight week and matched a season L+SD high in 18-49. Ten o’clock drama Scorpion (1.3) took advantage of a stronger 9:30 PM lead-in, a Big Bang rerun (1.6) vs. a new Odd Couple (1.1) last week, ticking up a tenth. CBS won the night in total viewers.

After a small ratings uptick last week, the new installment of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice (1.0) dropped -0.2 to hit a season low in the first episode following executive producer Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President. Timeless (0.9) held steady, even with last week’s low.

Fox’s Gotham (1.2) was steady while Lucifer (1.2) ticked up a tenth for its best L+SD showing since the premiere.

The CW’s Monday lineup returned from hiatus, with Supergirl (0.8) down -26% from its fall finale, which kicked off the Heroes v. Aliens DC crossover. Jane the Virgin (0.4) was on par.