Weeds alum Hunter Parrish has booked a major recurring role in ABC drama series Quantico.

Parrish will play a political strategist forced to join forces with the CIA and FBI during the aftermath of the G20 hostage crisis.

“It’s been a total delight having Hunter in the show, as he’s an actor I’ve wanted to work with for quite some time,” said Quantico executive producer Joshua Safran. “The role was written specifically for him, and I believe the audience will very much enjoy his character once they see how he fits into the story.”

Parrish will next be seen in Gavin Wiesen’s indie feature The Runaround, opposite Analeigh Tipton and Taran Killam. In addition to his eight-season run on Showtime’s Weeds, Parrish’s previous TV credits include Good Girls Revolt, The Good Wife, Hand of God and The Following. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorneys Ira Schreck and James Adams.