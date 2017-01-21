South Korea’s ongoing political crisis continues as Cho Yoon-sun, the country’s cultural minister, was arrested by prosecutors due to suspected abuse of power. Among the other accusations brought against the minister, Cho is accused of drawing up a blacklist against artists and entertainers who criticized Park Geun-hye, the suspended current president facing impeachment over charges of corruption.

Cho is the first sitting minister in the country’s history to be arrested. Cho has publicly denied the charges.

The arrest follows an attempt to issue a warrant earlier in the week for the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, heir to the Samsung company.

Via Reuters.