MTV has greenlighted new reality series Promposal, which focuses on the elaborate, public (sometimes very expensive) and uber-creative ways to ask somebody to a high school prom.

A phenomenon that has taken the internet by storm, Promposal the series will feature “the most creative, most romantic, most over the top and outrageous promposals ever imagined,” says a casting announcement for the show.

Doron Ofir Casting is searching nationwide for high schoolers who are attending their upcoming prom, but who have yet to ask out their date and are planning an epic ask, according to the announcement. One caveat: “Must be at least 15 years old to apply and legally eligible to work in the United States.”

Promposal the series follows Promposal Mania — a two-day stunt launched by MTV in 2015.

