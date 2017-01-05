The Producers Guild of America has unveiled PGA Awards nominations in its TV categories, ahead of the winners being revealed January 28 at the Beverly Hilton. The guild’s film noms will be announced January 10, and its documentary noms were revealed in November.

Among the nine TV categories announced this morning covering series/specials, children’s programs, long-form television, sports programs and digital series are last year’s winners Game Of Thrones, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Sesame Street (all from HBO). NBC’s The Voice and Crackle’s Comedians In Cars also return as defending champs.

Netflix

On the list of newcomers are buzzed shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO’s Westworld and FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Atlanta, and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Also on the list is Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, which is up in the Outstanding Children’s Program category for Season 2 and Season 3. The network said last night the series would not come back for a Season 4 so the series finale will be S3 finale January 20.

Also during the PGA ceremony later this month, the PGA will also bestow James L. Brooks with its annual Norman Lear Award For Television. In addition, Focus Features’ Loving will get its Stanley Kramer Award as a production that “illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues,” and Annapurna producer Megan Ellison will receive the Visionary Award.

Here’s the full list of TV noms:

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

(Encompasses movies of the week and miniseries)

Black Mirror (Season 3)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

The Night Manager (Season 1)

Producers: Simon Cornwell, Stephen Garrett, Stephen Cornwell, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Susanne Bier, David Farr, John le Carré, William D. Johnson, Alexei Boltho, Rob Bullock

The Night Of

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)

Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Outstanding Sports Program

E:60 (2016)

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 11)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22)

VICE World of Sports (Season 1)

Outstanding Digital Series

30 for 30 Shorts (Season 5)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8)

Epic Rap Battles of History (Season 5)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

Better Call Saul (Season 2)

Producers: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Melissa Bernstein, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Diane Mercer, Bob Odenkirk

Game of Thrones (Season 6)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, Bryan Cogman, Lisa McAtackney, Chris Newman, Greg Spence

House of Cards (Season 4)

Producers: Beau Willimon, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Josh Donen, David Fincher, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, John Mankiewicz, Robert Zotnowski, Jay Carson, Frank Pugliese, Boris Malden

Stranger Things (Season 1)

Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson

Westworld (Season 1)

Producers: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk, Athena Wickham, Kathy Lingg, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Katherine Lingenfelter, Cherylanne Martin

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

Atlanta (Season 1)

Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr

Black-ish (Season 2)

Producers: Kenya Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Vijal Patel, Gail Lerner, Corey Nickerson, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Hale Rothstein, Michael Petok, Yvette Lee Bowser

Modern Family (Season 7)

Producers: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Andy Gordon, Jon Pollack, Chuck Tatham, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young

Silicon Valley (Season 3)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Veep (Season 5)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Sean Gray, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jim Margolis, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Chris Addison, Rachel Axler, David Hyman, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 7)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Bill Simmons, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Andrew Billman, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

60 Minutes (Season 48, Season 49)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Season 5-8)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

Hamilton’s America

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Making a Murderer (Season 1)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 27, Season 28)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

American Ninja Warrior (Season 7, Season 8)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Lip Sync Battle (Season 1, Season 2)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Top Chef (Season 13)

Producers: Daniel Cutforth, Tom Colicchio, Casey Kriley, Padma Lakshmi, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Erica Ross, Patrick Schmedeman, Ellie Carbajal

The Voice (Season 9-11)

Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 1)

This show is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3)

Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Season 2)

Producers: Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe, Mike Gibbons, Amy Ozols, Sheila Rogers, Michael Kaplan, Jeff Kopp, James Longman, Josie Cliff, James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 14)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

Saturday Night Live (Season 42)

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Ken Aymong

Outstanding Children’s Program

Girl Meets World (Season 2, Season 3)

Octonauts (Season 4)

School of Rock (Season 1)

Sesame Street (Season 46)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 9)