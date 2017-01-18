Casey Affleck, Kathryn Bigelow, Common, Robert DeNiro, Taraji P. Henson, Hugh Jackman, Al Jean, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, Janelle Monae, Thandie Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Scorsese, Octavia Spencer and Kerry Washington have signed on as presenters for the 28th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards on January 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Previously announced special honors will be presented to Tom Rothman (Milestone Award), James L. Brooks (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television), Irwin Winkler (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), the feature film Loving (Stanley Kramer Award), and Megan Ellison (Visionary Award).

The 2017 awards co-chairs are Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. Earlier, the PGA announced PGA nominations for the television series/specials, children’s programs, long-form television, sports programs, and digital series categories. Film nominations were announced January 10.