Emmy-nominated producer Jimmy Fox (United Shades Of America), EVP of Objective Media Group America, has launched his own company, Main Event Media. The new outfit, which will produce scripted and unscripted fare, will be based in Los Angeles and sit under the All3Media America banner as part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group, where Fox has spent the last three years running the U.S. operations. Main Event will be All3Media America’s 21st production company, joining the likes of Sam Mendes’ Neal Street Productions, Studio Ramsay and Studio Lambert Associates.

Since Fox’s move to Objective in early 2014 to ramp up the U.S. presence of the London-based production company behind Channel 4’s hit comedy series Peep Show, Objective has received six series orders including CNN’s Emmy-nominated United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, on which Fox served as executive producer, and E!’s upcoming drama series The Arrangement. Fox will continue to produce both series under the new Main Event Media banner. Fox also will continue to serve as executive producer to the Starz adaptation of Peep Show. He recently developed and executive produced the Investigation Discovery series Is OJ Innocent? The Missing Evidence, which premieres January 15.

Other projects in production that Fox will continue to produce under the Main Event banner include the previously announced Hollywood Darlings for Pop starring Jodie Sweetin, Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin, as well as the true-crime series It Was Him: The Many Murders Of Ed Edwards for Spike.

“It seemed my first choice for the company name, 22nd Century Fox, came with a slew of legal ramifications. So, Main Event Media it is,” Fox said. “Our goal moving forward is the same it has always been, to take our work extremely seriously…ourselves, not so much.”

Layla Smith, CEO of Objective Media Group and Greg Lipstone, CEO of All3Media America, will work with Fox across all Main Event Media’s slate both in the U.S. and the UK.

“Bringing Jimmy in three years ago to launch Objective’s U.S. division has proven to be an extraordinary success. He is more than ready to launch his own company and we are thrilled he will remain part of the All3Media family for years to come,” said Lipstone.

Prior to Objective Media, Fox was the Head of Creative Development at Electus, where he oversaw the company’s scripted and unscripted portfolio. He co-executive produced NBC’s Fashion Star and executive produced NBC’s Food Fighters. He also co-created and executive produced the popular TBS competition series King Of The Nerds and executive produced the VH1 series Mob Wives and its subsequent spinoffs.

On the scripted side, he served as a co-executive producer on the ABC drama series Killer Women and developed the Netflix series Marco Polo.