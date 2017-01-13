Priyanka Chopra was taken to a New York hospital last night after being injured on the set of ABC’s Quanitco. She was discharged after a few hours and is at home resting comfortably, we’re told.

According to TMZ, Chopra fell while performing a stunt — what we’re hearing it was a “minor incident.” She is expected to return to shooting soon, and production remains on schedule. ABC did not comment.

Quantico is produced by ABC Studios and The Mark Gordon Company. The show just moved to Mondays following its winter hiatus and returns January 23 at 10 PM.