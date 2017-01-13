Fox’s new Prison Break trailer released yesterday at TCA is surging. In the first 24 hours since it was released, the trailer has surpassed 42 million organic views across Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, making it the fastest-growing trailer ever for the network, Fox says.

The nine-episode Prison Break event series reteams the cast and crew of the original four-season cult series that aired on the network from 2005-2009, and anticipation for its return has been high.

The trailer is outpacing NBC’s This is Us released during the May upfronts, which received 15 million views on Facebook in its first 48 hours, High viewer interest in the Prison Break trailer is consistent with revivals of popular series. The first trailer also surged on Facebook when it was released during upfront week, but it drew around 19 millions views in its first 48 hours, far below the latest. This Is Us’ traction was unique in that it seemed to come from word of mouth, being an original concept with no underlying property people would recognize.

Fox’s new Prison Break reunites original series stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein.

Prison Break is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.