You could say the fifth season of Prison Break all started when Heat Wave and Captain Cold met on the set of CW/DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

That’s when Prison Break actors Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller found themselves working together, and kicked around the idea of doing another season of the Fox series again. The conversation carried over to creator Paul T Scheuring who not only took inspiration from Homer’s Odyssey, but was attracted to the idea of doing a limited series, given the current vogue in TV for tight, storytelling. It’s a plus that Scheuring didn’t have during the initial series runs of Prison Break.

“In the old model, I felt like I was flapping my wing and the audience was getting dramatic material between commercial breaks that wasn’t necessary,” says Scheuring.

“All these actors went on to varied careers, but we got them to overlap all at once to shoot things. Fox and their business affairs department puled it off,” added the creator.

Prison Break season 5 is set in Yemen with ISIS and ISA in the mix. While Michael is presumably dead, he really isn’t and he winds up working for an ‘organization.’ He’s thrown in a Yemen jail, realizes he’s been set-up and tries to stage a prison break. Scheuring mentioned that the fifth season was shot simultaneously in Morocco and Vancouver over 13 to 15 weeks.

At today’s TCA session for Fox’s Prison Break, creator Paul T. Scheuring expounded on the serendipity that ensued in regards to bringing together the cast for a fifth nine-episode season.

Asked when Michael will reunite with the love of his life, his wife Dr. Sara Tancredi, actress Sarah Wayne Callies, caught the press corps to where her character’s life is at the moment.

“At the end of the series, Michael is dead,” said Callies before quipping, “which happens to all of us on Prison Break.“

Mark Feuerstein who joins as Jacob Ness jumped in saying, “In that time while he was presumed dead, he stalked her and fell in love with her and we got married. She had no idea he was anywhere and suddenly he’s alive and somwhere tension ensues.”

Scheuring exclaimed that it’s more than marriage hijinks between Sara and Michael.

“Micheal doesn’t come out of the gates comprised,” teases Scheuring, “Is he Michael? Is this the Michael we knew all along?”

Take a look at the second trailer for season 5 above. Series returns on April 4, 9PM.