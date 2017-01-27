Next month’s BAFTA Film Awards look set to be a royal affair: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been confirmed as attendees at this year’s upcoming ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is also president of BAFTA, and the Duchess of Cambridge will walk the red carpet and attend the awards ceremony, while William will also present the Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by the Academy.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fantastic supporters of BAFTA,” said BAFTA chief exec Amanda Berry. “We very much look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday February 12.”

The news comes after Rupert Murdoch-owned UK tabloid The Sun reported last week that BAFTA senior staff feared potential attendance from Middleton would “distract” from the presence of the film stars, a report which BAFTA said was “nonsense.”

This year’s ceremony will take place this year at the Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Stephen Fry.

La La Land leads the list of nominations for the event with 11, while Nocturnal Animals and Arrival are both up for nine.