When it comes to teasing another highly anticipated show this season –the finale of Pretty Little Liars– you could say the cast and executive producers did a better job at dropping hints than David Lynch did yesterday at his Twin Peaks panel.

As the Freeform series heads to his final 10 episodes, set to premiere on April 18, EP I. Marlene King said today at TCA that “There will be a one year time jump before it (the series) ends.” That should be another fun ride for fans after being riveted by the season six time jump five years into the future where we see Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) as a teacher at Rosewood High where her amigas warn her that ‘He’ coming.

In regards to the payoff on that dangler, EP Joseph Dougherty promised that it will come in the last 10 episodes.

As far as Alison’s arc goes, EP Oliver Goldstick confesses that she, “does evolve” this season, “You’ll know more about the DiLaurentis family; a lot of Alison’s behavior may not be forgivable, but it’s comprehensible.”

King also noted that most of the supporting characters that fans adore will definitely be back in the final 10, going so far as to beg their producers on the other shows that they currently star in, to allow them to appear on the final season of PLL.

In regards to other big takeaways we can look forward to during the final 10 of PLL, Goldstick says, “We’ll get a musical number!”

“Singing is one of (the cast’s) incredible talents, and we found a way to platform it,” says the EP.

As far as a future beyond PLL, particularly in the wake of spinoff Ravenwood being cancelled, King said, “We live in a fabulous world where there are so many ways to revisit characters. It wasn’t easy to say goodbye to this group of people. We’ll find a way to bring them back at some point in time.”

Also appearing on today’s TCA panel were PLL castmembers Lucy Hale (Aria), Shay Mitchell (Emily), Sasha Pieterse (Alison) as well as EP Charlie Craig.