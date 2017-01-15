Masterpiece on PBS has inked a new deal to bring the British drama Press to the U.S. as a co-production with BBC Worldwide North America and Lookout Point, it was announced today during the PBS TCA presentation.

Written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Deep Indigo, Lookout Point and BBC Studios for BBC One, Press takes place in the modern newspaper industry, with a past tarnished by hacking scandals and a present at the mercy of the 24-hour news cycle and the Internet. The series will explore the turbulent media landscape through the fortunes of competing broadsheet and tabloid papers and people working for them.

Press will be executive produced by Bartlett, Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece.

“At a time when both the nature and the role of the press have themselves become part of the news, there’s never been a better moment to focus on this unique world as the basis of a major television series. And I can’t think of anyone better to take that on than Mike Bartlett,” said Nigel Stafford-Clark, BAFTA award-winning producer who developed Press and is producing.

“We’re delighted to be working with Mike and Nigel on a series with so much contemporary resonance and relevance,” said Penhale. “And given the importance of this drama, it’s exciting to know that this tie-up with MASTERPIECE on PBS will offer significant exposure to audiences in North America on a network with an unparalleled track record in taking great British scripted content across the Atlantic.”

In addition, Mike Bartlett’s television adaptation of his Tony-nominated Broadway play, King Charles III, will air on Masterpiece later in 2017.

Masterpiece is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston.