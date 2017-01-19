Lionsgate has dropped the full official trailer for Power Rangers, its upcoming feature that’s based on Saban Brands’ long-running kids series of the same name — and is designed as the kickoff of a hoped-for new franchise. While the New York Comic-Con teaser released in October played on the teen-angst of the titular gang, this one goes somewhat lighter and more Transformers-y. Check it out above.

The new incarnation serves as an origin story for the super-powered kids from Angel Grove. Played by Naomi Scott, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Dacre Montgomery and R.J. Cyler, they are chosen by destiny to save the planet from an alien threat. But to do so, they’ll have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers.

Elizabeth Banks — as baddie Rita Repulsa — Bryan Cranston and Bill Hader also feature. Dean Israelite is directing.

Lionsgate has set a March 24, 2017 domestic release for its reboot — international rollout starts March 23 — and with the end of its Hunger Games series, is eyeing Power Rangers as the start of a new franchise. In May last year, execs said they hope to do “five, six or seven of them.”