IFC has renewed flagship comedy series Portlandia for Season 8, IFC president Jennifer Caserta announced at the top of the show’s TCA panel.

“We are very proud of the show,” Caserta said. “There are very few shows that can be credited with both establishing and helping to define a television network, and that’s exactly what Portlandia has done for IFC. It has been at the heart of our ‘slightly-off’ comedy programming strategy since its inception. But all good things must come to an end, and we very much look forward to Season 8 or as Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman might say…put a bird on it! “

There had been speculation, and co-creator/star Fred Armisen had said that he and fellow co-creator/star Carrie Brownstein and co-creator Jonathan Krisel had envisioned the series as running for 8 seasons, but this is the first time the series’ end has been officially confirmed.Portlandia is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video.

Shot entirely in Portland, Portlandia is created by Armisen, Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel. They also serve as writers, along with Karey Dornetto and Graham Wagner. Season 5 of Portlandia airs Thursdays at 10 PM.

Louis CK, Claire Danes, Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig, Damian Lillard, Natasha Lyonne, Lauri Metcalf, Glenn Danzig, Rose Byrne, recurring guests Kyle MacLachlan, Steve Buscemi, Jeff Goldblum and Kumail Nanjiani are among the guest stars who have appeared over the years.

We will update the story with news from the panel, including possible Portlandia spinoffs. Armisen would like to focus on “all the weirdos,” with the animated rats also being noted as a possibility.

Portlandia has received a Peabody Award in 2012, a Writer’s Guild Award in 2013, four Creative Arts Emmy Awards (most recently, the Outstanding Production Design Award in 2016 for Season 6), and 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

