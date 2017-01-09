EXCLUSIVE: Fans of Spanish language telenovelas and movies have a new subscription on-demand streaming option on Amazon Channels. Pongalo — known until September as Latin Everywhere — launched today on the platform. It costs $3.99 a month, after a week-long free trial.

“This relationship validates our work to build a robust Spanish-language content offering, as well as our continued commitment to US Latinos, who make-up the fastest growing demographic in America,” Pongalo Chairman Rich Hull and CEO Jorge Granier said in a joint statement.

Offerings from the service — whose name means “play it” — include original, exclusive co-produced telenovelas with RCTV Productions such as Piel Salvaje and Corazon Traicionado.

Pongalo also offers what it calls “the greatest classic telenovelas of all time from Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia.” That list includes Kassandra, La Mujer de Judas, and Juana la Virgen (the basis for the CW’s Jane the Virgin).

Last year Revolution Studios made a seven-figure investment for an undisclosed stake in Pongalo. As you’d expect, the service offers Spanish-language versions of many of its 140 titles including xXx, Black Hawk Down, Daddy Day Care, and Maid in Manhattan.

In addition to Revolution, company backers include private equity fund Digital Bridge and digital media fund Canyon Creek Capital.

The Amazon announcement follow’s Pongalo’s introduction late last year of a $5.99-per-month subscription service on Apple and Android devices and the web. It licenses its IP to streaming services including Netflix and Amazon, and was poised to pass 3 billion views on its YouTube channel in 2016.

Pongalo said in September that it has a partnership deal with telecommunications giant Telefónica to make its content-streaming service available to the mobile carrier’s Latin American customers.

Amazon Channels offers subscriptions for more than 100 premium services — including HBO, Showtime, and Starz — to Amazon Prime and Prime Video members.