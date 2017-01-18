At last week’s TCA, Fox chairman Gary Newman and entertainment president David Madden told the press corps that there weren’t final decisions yet on the second season of Pitch.

The baseball drama, which focused on the first female pitcher playing in the major leagues on the San Diego Padres, was one of the fall’s best reviewed shows. But it didn’t score many runs in the ratings. Its 10-episode first-season run complete, no back order was given.

Following the session for his NBC series This Is Us today, Pitch co-creator Dan Fogelman said he is “optimistic” about a second season. “I hope I’m not naive. It’s very important to me and I made it clear to all the people at Fox who produce the show,” said Fogelman.

“The metrics and ratings are the metrics and the ratings, and I believe if given time to grow, it will grow,” added Fogelman, who co-created the show with Rick Singer.

“I believe in the show so strongly, but the point of entry is difficult, either the baseball or the concept of the show. But once you get past that…” continued Fogelman.

“We’re proud of it,” Newman said of Pitch last week. “Dan and his team did a great job. We’d love to have seen a bigger audience, but it had a loyal core fan base, and there was a lot of delayed viewing. The show is specific; it’s about something.”