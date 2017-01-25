Imogen Bell has joined Pinewood Pictures as its new Head of Production. The experienced film and television line producer, production manager and production coordinator’s credits include award-winning British films, My Summer Of Love, Brothers of The Head and Moon. Pinewood Pictures is part of the Pinewood Studios Group, and funds TV and film productions, as well as games, on behalf of the Isle of Man Media Development Fund and The Welsh Government’s Media Investment Budget. It also invests Pinewood’s own funds, and distributes films in the UK. Titles have included Spooks: The Greater Good, Belle, Dom Hemingway, Genius and Amazon’s The Collection. It’s currently in production on Show Dogs, Journey’s End and Where Hands Touch.

London-based indie production company Eleventh Hour Films, which is behind shows such as ITV’s Safe House and Collision, is restructuring its senior management team. The move will will see the company’s four directors take on more defined roles to expand the business. Founder Jill Green moves from Managing Director to Chief Executive, where she’ll be responsible for overseeing the strategic and creative direction of the biz. Commercial Director Nicole Finnan will become MD and will nurture international relationships alongside managing commercial and financial aspects of the company. Meanwhile, Paula Cuddy moves from Head of Development to Creative Director and Eve Gutierrez is upped from producer to Head of Talent and Exec Producer. Established in 2010, Eleventh Hour Films produced 11 hours of original drama in 2016, which also included BBC One’s New Blood and ITV’s Foyle’s War.

Donna Clark, currently BBC’s Acting Head of Formats and Features Commissioning, is to join Endemol Shine Group-owned DSP as joint Managing Director alongside existing MD Emily Dalton in March. During her time at BBC, Clarke commissioned a slate of factual shows such as Full Steam Ahead; The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Eat Well For Less. She’s also overseen relaunches of Watchdog and Gardeners’ World. Said Kim Shillinglaw, Director of Factual at Endemol Shine UK: “With her commitment to high quality popular factual, love of rolling her sleeves up to get a big show right and experience across programme making and commissioning, I’m delighted Donna is joining to help build on Emily’s terrific creativity at DSP.” Dalton joined in 2011 and has since created a raft of docs such as Richard III: The King in the Car Park for Channel 4 and living history such as 24 Hours in the Past.