Benedict Cumberbatch generated his fair share of sparks as the titular medic-turned-mystical-arts-master in 2016 smash Doctor Strange. Now, he’s channeling electricity of a different sort. The Oscar nominee is playing Thomas Edison in The Weinstein Co’s The Current War which is currently filming. Check out the first-look pic of Cumberbatch as the Wizard of Menlo Park, above.

The late-1880s-set Current War sees Cumberbatch’s Edison face off with Michael Shannon’s George Westinghouse in a race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution rather than an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl‘s Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is directing. Also starring in the pic are Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them), Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Matthew Macfadyen (Ripper Street) and Tuppence Middleton (War & Peace). Nicholas Hoult is aboard as Nikola Tesla.

The Giver‘s Michael Mitnick wrote the script. Basil Iwanyk, Timur Bekmanbetov and Harvey Weinstein are producing, and Cumberbatch and his Sunnymarch partner Adam Ackland are executive producing. The film is due for release this year.