Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal announced today that his food and travel show I’ll Have What Phil’s Having is moving from PBS to Netflix.

“I just want to thank you all for your support this year and I’m so happy you liked the food and travel show and I’ve gotten all your messages on social media asking are there going to be more shows. … I wish I had some information for you but…”, says in a video posted on Twitter. He then opens up a fortune cookie that reveals he will “begin a new journey – Exclusively with Netflix.”

Dear people, this is happening: pic.twitter.com/WtWnPLaNAQ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 9, 2017

In the six-part series on PBS, Rosenthal traveled to Barcelona, Paris, Hong Kong, Italy and Los Angeles to sample local delicacies, which included a century-old egg and barbecued eel. Rosenthal told critics at TCA last year ahead of the show’s debut on PBS that it was about food’s power to unite and “expanding your mind a little bit.” His guests on the first season included Ray Romano, Martin Short, Allison Janney and comedian Dave Spector.

There was no immediate comment from PBS or Netflix.