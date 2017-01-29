The Producers Guild is honoring the industry’s best tonight at the 28th Annual PGA Awards, underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

We’ll see if Lionsgate’s La La Land continues its seemingly unstoppable awards season momentum, as it faces off against the studio’s Hacksaw Ridge, Paramount’s Fences and Arrival, Fox’s Deadpool and Hidden Figures, CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water, The Weinstein Company’s Lion, Roadside/Amazon’s Manchester By The Sea and A24’s Moonlight.

On the TV side, we have buzzy newcomers such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO’s Westworld, FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Atlanta, along with last year’s winners Game Of Thrones, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Sesame Street (all from HBO), as well as NBC’s The Voice and Crackle’s Comedians In Cars.

We’ll be updating the winners live as they are announced so be sure to refresh for the latest.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)

Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

Outstanding Sports Program

Outstanding Children’s Program

Outstanding Digital Series