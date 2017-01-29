The Producers Guild is honoring the industry’s best tonight at the 28th Annual PGA Awards, underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
We’ll see if Lionsgate’s La La Land continues its seemingly unstoppable awards season momentum, as it faces off against the studio’s Hacksaw Ridge, Paramount’s Fences and Arrival, Fox’s Deadpool and Hidden Figures, CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water, The Weinstein Company’s Lion, Roadside/Amazon’s Manchester By The Sea and A24’s Moonlight.
On the TV side, we have buzzy newcomers such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO’s Westworld, FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Atlanta, along with last year’s winners Game Of Thrones, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Sesame Street (all from HBO), as well as NBC’s The Voice and Crackle’s Comedians In Cars.
We’ll be updating the winners live as they are announced so be sure to refresh for the latest.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)
Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
Outstanding Sports Program
Outstanding Children’s Program
Outstanding Digital Series
