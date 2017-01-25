Tribune Media CEO Peter Liguori announced this morning that he will step down in March, ending the effort he began four years ago to take a publishing and TV company that had just emerged from bankruptcy protection and turn it into what he initially called a “165-year-old startup” built on TV production and distribution.

Liguori will leave his position, and the Tribune board, after it releases its Q4 earnings, expected in the first week of March. The board has hired search firm Korn Ferry to help find a successor.

Board member Peter Kern, of private equity firm InterMedia Partners, will serve as interim CEO when Liguori steps down.

“Following the successful completion of several financial, strategic and creative initiatives, culminating in the pending sale of Gracenote, Tribune Media is well advanced in its transformation to a more focused broadcast and cable networks company,” he says. “I believe that now is the ideal time for a new leader to steer today’s Tribune. As curious and excited as I am about pursuing new opportunities, I am equally grateful for the achievements, commitment and integrity of this company’s management team and its dedicated employees.”

But board Chairman Bruce Karsh says that it was also clear to company directors that “in this last year of his contract it was time to find a new CEO to run the more broadcast-centric company.”

There’s been some speculation that Liguori might be in line to take charge of Sony Pictures following Michael Lynton’s departure. The Tribune chief is an adviser to the Sony Corporation board.

But a Tribune spokesman says that the change “is totally separate and independent” adding: “Nothing in today’s announcement is relevant to Sony’s recent announcement for Michael Lynton.”

A termination agreement, signed yesterday, will allow Liguori to leave for what his contract deems as “good reason,” Tribune says in an SEC filing. They also agreed to limit his non-compete obligations “to reflect changes in the Company’s business since January 1, 2016.”

Tribune spun off its newspaper publishing operation — which includes the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune — in 2014. That followed the a $2.7 billion acquisition of Local TV in 2013, which brought 19 stations to lift Tribune’s total to 42.

Tribune also owns WGN America, Tribune Studios, several digital applications and sites, and multicast networks Antenna TV and This TV.

Still, the company needed cash; it had $3.5 billion of outstanding debt at the end of September, or $2.8 billion net of cash. Early last year Tribune hired two financial advisers, Moelis & Co and Guggenheim Securities, to “explore the full range of strategic and financial alternatives to enhance shareholder value.”

That led to the sale of about $500 million in real estate and the pending sale of the Gracenote metadata business to Nielsen for approximately $560 million.

Wall Street remained cool to Tribune. When it announced the Gracenote deal, the company said that it would pay a special dividend of $500 million to shareholders and warrantholders in Q1. It added that it will continue repurchasing shares with $168 million remaining in the $400 million authorization earlier this year.

In a memo to staffers today, Liguori says that Tribune is “a streamlined broadcast company, more sharply focused than ever before and poised to seize the right opportunities in the constantly evolving media landscape. Clearly, my work here is done. I am at peace with my decision and excited to see a new CEO lead the company to its best future….It is with a mix of great excitement over what the future holds for me and a sense of melancholy for what I am leaving behind, that I’ll be moving on to the next challenge.”

