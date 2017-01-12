Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage may be adding a new franchise to his resume, as he’s in early talks for an unspecified role in Avengers: Infinity War, Deadline has confirmed. Marvel had no comment on the talks.

Directed by Captain America Winter Soldier and Civil War helmers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the upcoming film is already set to be the biggest Marvel Studios project yet. Plot details about Avengers: Infinity War are slim so far, but it’s known that it will see the titular superhero team joining forces with numerous characters from across the MCU to battle galactic supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) for control of franchise-MacGuffins the Infinity Stones. The objects control aspects of the universe like time, space, and so on, and whomever possesses them all is able to control the fabric of reality itself. They’ve played a role in the Avengers, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Thor franchises so far.

If he lands the role, it wouldn’t be Dinklage’s first time playing a Marvel character – the multiple Emmy-winner previously portrayed supervillain Bolivar Trask, creator of the Sentinel robots, in 2014 X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Note of course that the X-Men films are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe built around the Avengers franchise.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release May 5, 2018.

Deadline sister publication Variety first reported Dinklage’s possible involvement in the film.