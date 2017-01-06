Complex Networks, the Verizon and Hearst-owned digital media network aimed at young adult men, has picked up Peter Berg’s (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day) QB1: Beyond The Lights, a 10-part docuseries that follows three of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks. It’s set for a February 15 release on Verizon’s go90 via Complex Networks’ Rated Red.

The docuseries centers on high school quarterbacks Jake Fromm, Tate Martell, and Tayvon Bowers. It follows the three athletes, each committed to NCAA Division I Football programs, as they enter their final year before they leave their families, friends and teams, in pursuit of their dreams to play in the NFL. The docuseries takes viewers inside the game, lives and the minds of the athletes, from the parents who sacrifice everything to devoted communities that fill the stands every Friday night.

The series is executive produced by Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, and Steve Clarkson with Peter Richardson as co-executive producer for Film 45; and Justin Killion and Corey Moss for Complex Networks.

“Peter is an incredible storyteller who has left an indelible mark on American football,” said Rich Antoniello, CEO of Complex Networks. “The show transcends a sport; it’s about the people, and choices that define us, and the things that inspire greatness. The themes in QB1 are exactly the kind of storytelling that is at the core of a Complex Networks Original Series, and we are thrilled to be working with Peter and the entire Film 45 team to bring the series to audiences.”