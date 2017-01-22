Opening the first day of Deadline’s Sundance studio on Thursday morning was Dustin Guy Defa’s slice-of-life comedy Person to Person. An off-beat film smartly lensed in 16mm, the picture follows the lives of an electic cast of characters—a passionate record collector, a timid apartment dweller and a first-day field reporter, among others— on one particular day in New York. Featuring a top-notch ensemble cast, Person to Person stars Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera, Tavi Gevinson, Olivia Luccardi, George Sample III, Bene Coppersmith and Philip Baker Hall.

“Person to Person’s about a group of New Yorkers over the course of one day. It’s an ensemble movie, and it’s a couple different stories—they don’t necessarily connect, but the city and the day connects all of them together,” Defa explains of his second directorial effort.

For the actors, part of what resonated in Defa’s writing was his offering up of well-crafted characters, easily identifiable to the average city dweller. “For me, I could relate to each character. They seem like real people,” Sample III said. “It was like, I know somebody like that. That’s my cousin, that’s my neighbors.”

Additionally captivating was the chance to take part in a long tradition of films taking place over the course of one day—some of which, like Scorsese’s After Hours, also feature the heightened hijinks of New York inhabitants. “I really love New York stories, and I really love the way that this was a day in the life with all these different, connected and not connected characters,” Jacobson offered.

Executive produced by Sundance alums Joe Swanberg and David Lowery—who is premiering his film A Ghost Story at this year’s festival on Sunday—Person to Person premiered at Sundance on Friday.

