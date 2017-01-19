Tonight during the People’s Choice Awards, Ellen DeGeneres took home three awards and in the process became this most-awarded person in PCA history with a career total of 20. Tonight, she won for “Favorite Daytime TV Host,” “Favorite Animated Movie Voice” and “Favorite Comedic Collaboration.” Her Pixar pic Finding Dory also won for “Favorite Movie”.

Related
People's Choice Awards Nominees Set

Tonight’s awards, broadcast live on CBS and hosted by Joel McHale, took place at the Microsoft Theater from 9:00 PM-11:00 PM, ET. Among the other winners were The Big Bang Theory which picked up “Favorite Network TV Comedy” for the fifth year in a row, Tom Hanks, Fifth Harmony winning “Favorite Group” for the second time in a row, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The full list of winners is below:

MOVIE CATEGORIES

Finding Dory
Favorite Movie

Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actor

Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Movie Actress

Deadpool
Favorite Action Movie

Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Action Movie Actor

Margot Robbie
Favorite Action Movie Actress

Ellen DeGeneres
Finding Dory
Favorite Animated Movie Voice

Bad Moms
Favorite Comedic Movie

Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Me Before You
Favorite Dramatic Movie

Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Blake Lively
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Finding Dory
Favorite Family Movie

The Girl on the Train
Favorite Thriller Movie

Johnny Depp
Favorite Movie Icon

TV CATEGORIES

Outlander
Favorite TV Show

The Big Bang Theory
Favorite Network TV Comedy

Jim Parsons
Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Sofia Vergara
Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Network TV Drama

Justin Chambers
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Baby Daddy
Favorite Cable TV Comedy

Bates Motel
Favorite Cable TV Drama

Freddie Highmore
Favorite Cable TV Actor

Vera Farmiga
Favorite Cable TV Actress

Criminal Minds
Favorite TV Crime Drama

Mark Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor

Jennifer Lopez
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress

Orange is the New Black
Favorite Premium Drama Series

Fuller House
Favorite Premium Comedy Series

Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Premium Series Actor

Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Premium Series Actress

Supernatural
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

The Walking Dead
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Outlander
Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Series

Sam Heughan
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Caitriona Balfe
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

The Voice
Favorite Competition TV Show

Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Daytime TV Host

Good Morning America
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team

Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

Matt LeBlanc
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series

Kristen Bell
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

Favorite Animated TV Show
The Simpsons

Favorite New TV Comedy
Man with a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama
This Is Us

MUSIC CATEGORIES

Justin Timberlake
Favorite Male Artist

Britney Spears
Favorite Female Artist

Fifth Harmony
Favorite Group

Niall Horan
Favorite Breakout Artist

Blake Shelton
Favorite Male Country Artist

Carrie Underwood
Favorite Female Country Artist

Little Big Town
Favorite Country Group

Britney Spears
Favorite Pop Artist

G-Eazy
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

Rihanna
Favorite R&B Artist

If I’m Honest
Blake Shelton
Favorite Album

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song

DIGITAL CATEGORIES

Britney Spears
Favorite Social Media Celebrity

Cameron Dallas
Favorite Social Media Star

Lilly Singh
Favorite YouTube Star

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
Favorite Comedic Collaboration

SPECIAL AWARDS

Tyler Perry
Favorite Humanitarian