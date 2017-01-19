Tonight during the People’s Choice Awards, Ellen DeGeneres took home three awards and in the process became this most-awarded person in PCA history with a career total of 20. Tonight, she won for “Favorite Daytime TV Host,” “Favorite Animated Movie Voice” and “Favorite Comedic Collaboration.” Her Pixar pic Finding Dory also won for “Favorite Movie”.
Tonight’s awards, broadcast live on CBS and hosted by Joel McHale, took place at the Microsoft Theater from 9:00 PM-11:00 PM, ET. Among the other winners were The Big Bang Theory which picked up “Favorite Network TV Comedy” for the fifth year in a row, Tom Hanks, Fifth Harmony winning “Favorite Group” for the second time in a row, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Justin Timberlake, and more.
The full list of winners is below:
MOVIE CATEGORIES
Finding Dory
Favorite Movie
Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actor
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Movie Actress
Deadpool
Favorite Action Movie
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Action Movie Actor
Margot Robbie
Favorite Action Movie Actress
Ellen DeGeneres
Finding Dory
Favorite Animated Movie Voice
Bad Moms
Favorite Comedic Movie
Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Me Before You
Favorite Dramatic Movie
Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Blake Lively
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Finding Dory
Favorite Family Movie
The Girl on the Train
Favorite Thriller Movie
Johnny Depp
Favorite Movie Icon
TV CATEGORIES
Outlander
Favorite TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Favorite Network TV Comedy
Jim Parsons
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Sofia Vergara
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Network TV Drama
Justin Chambers
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Baby Daddy
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
Bates Motel
Favorite Cable TV Drama
Freddie Highmore
Favorite Cable TV Actor
Vera Farmiga
Favorite Cable TV Actress
Criminal Minds
Favorite TV Crime Drama
Mark Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor
Jennifer Lopez
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress
Orange is the New Black
Favorite Premium Drama Series
Fuller House
Favorite Premium Comedy Series
Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Premium Series Actor
Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Premium Series Actress
Supernatural
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
The Walking Dead
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Outlander
Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Series
Sam Heughan
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Caitriona Balfe
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
The Voice
Favorite Competition TV Show
Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Daytime TV Host
Good Morning America
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team
Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
Matt LeBlanc
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series
Kristen Bell
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series
Favorite Animated TV Show
The Simpsons
Favorite New TV Comedy
Man with a Plan
Favorite New TV Drama
This Is Us
MUSIC CATEGORIES
Justin Timberlake
Favorite Male Artist
Britney Spears
Favorite Female Artist
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Group
Niall Horan
Favorite Breakout Artist
Blake Shelton
Favorite Male Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Female Country Artist
Little Big Town
Favorite Country Group
Britney Spears
Favorite Pop Artist
G-Eazy
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
Rihanna
Favorite R&B Artist
If I’m Honest
Blake Shelton
Favorite Album
“Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song
DIGITAL CATEGORIES
Britney Spears
Favorite Social Media Celebrity
Cameron Dallas
Favorite Social Media Star
Lilly Singh
Favorite YouTube Star
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
Favorite Comedic Collaboration
SPECIAL AWARDS
Tyler Perry
Favorite Humanitarian
