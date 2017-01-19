Tonight during the People’s Choice Awards, Ellen DeGeneres took home three awards and in the process became this most-awarded person in PCA history with a career total of 20. Tonight, she won for “Favorite Daytime TV Host,” “Favorite Animated Movie Voice” and “Favorite Comedic Collaboration.” Her Pixar pic Finding Dory also won for “Favorite Movie”.

Tonight’s awards, broadcast live on CBS and hosted by Joel McHale, took place at the Microsoft Theater from 9:00 PM-11:00 PM, ET. Among the other winners were The Big Bang Theory which picked up “Favorite Network TV Comedy” for the fifth year in a row, Tom Hanks, Fifth Harmony winning “Favorite Group” for the second time in a row, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The full list of winners is below:

MOVIE CATEGORIES

Finding Dory

Favorite Movie

Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actor

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Movie Actress

Deadpool

Favorite Action Movie

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Action Movie Actor

Margot Robbie

Favorite Action Movie Actress

Ellen DeGeneres

Finding Dory

Favorite Animated Movie Voice

Bad Moms

Favorite Comedic Movie

Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Me Before You

Favorite Dramatic Movie

Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Blake Lively

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Finding Dory

Favorite Family Movie

The Girl on the Train

Favorite Thriller Movie

Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Icon

TV CATEGORIES

Outlander

Favorite TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Favorite Network TV Comedy

Jim Parsons

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Sofia Vergara

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Network TV Drama

Justin Chambers

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Baby Daddy

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

Bates Motel

Favorite Cable TV Drama

Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actor

Vera Farmiga

Favorite Cable TV Actress

Criminal Minds

Favorite TV Crime Drama

Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor

Jennifer Lopez

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress

Orange is the New Black

Favorite Premium Drama Series

Fuller House

Favorite Premium Comedy Series

Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Premium Series Actor

Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Premium Series Actress

Supernatural

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

The Walking Dead

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Outlander

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Series

Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

The Voice

Favorite Competition TV Show

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Daytime TV Host

Good Morning America

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team

Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

Matt LeBlanc

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series

Kristen Bell

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

Favorite Animated TV Show

The Simpsons

Favorite New TV Comedy

Man with a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama

This Is Us

MUSIC CATEGORIES

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Male Artist

Britney Spears

Favorite Female Artist

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Group

Niall Horan

Favorite Breakout Artist

Blake Shelton

Favorite Male Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Female Country Artist

Little Big Town

Favorite Country Group

Britney Spears

Favorite Pop Artist

G-Eazy

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

Rihanna

Favorite R&B Artist

If I’m Honest

Blake Shelton

Favorite Album

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song

DIGITAL CATEGORIES

Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Celebrity

Cameron Dallas

Favorite Social Media Star

Lilly Singh

Favorite YouTube Star

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief

Favorite Comedic Collaboration

SPECIAL AWARDS

Tyler Perry

Favorite Humanitarian