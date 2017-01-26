Paula Patton To Topline ABC Summer Drama Series ‘Somewhere Between’

Paula Patton has been set as the lead of Somewhere Between, ABC’s thriller drama series with a supernatural twist, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order for summer 2017.

Written by Legend Of The Seeker and Taxi Brooklyn co-creator Stephen Tolkin based on a Korean format, Somewhere Between centers on superstar news producer and fiercely loving mom Laura Price (Patton). She isn’t crazy: She knows her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is or why she’ll be killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer.

Somewhere Between is produced by Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment (Intelligence) in association with ITV Studios under ABC’s lower-cost model used for summer programming. It succeeds Mistresses, which was part of ABC’s summer lineup for the past three years.



Tolkin executive produces with Ivan Fecan and Joseph Broido. The series will be filmed in Vancouver, where Thunderbird is based. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is distributing internationally. In addition to Somewhere Between, ABC recently gave a pilot order to medical drama The Good Doctor, which also is based on a Korean format.

This marks Patton’s return to ABC where she toplined drama pilot Runner two years ago. She is repped by CAA, Primary Wave and Sloane Offer.