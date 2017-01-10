EXCLUSIVE: Paul Walter Hauser has been added to the cast of the upcoming Craig Gillespie-directed biopic I, Tonya, that stars Margot Robbie as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. Miramax recently acquired the distribution rights to the film, which was written by Steven Rogers, with production scheduled to begin this month.

The pic centers on former U.S. Olympic figure-skating champ Harding who, along with her husband Jeff Gillooly (played by Sebastian Stan), plotted to attack rival Nancy Kerrigan right before the 1994 U.S. Championships in Detroit. Hauser will play Shawn Eckhardt, close friend of Gillooly and self-appointed bodyguard to Hardy. Per Gillooly’s request, he organizes the hit on Kerrigan and he takes it further than Gillooly intended.

Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, LuckyChap’s Robbie and Tom Ackerley, and Rogers are producing the pic, while AI’s Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi are exec producers. Rosanne Korenberg is overseeing the film for Miramax, and Sierra/Affinity is selling offshore.

Hauser recently wrapped shooting Lifetime pilot A Midsummer’s Nightmare and the Super Trooper film sequel. He currently holds a recurring role on the Audience Network MMA series Kingdom Hauser is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Principato-Young Entertainment.