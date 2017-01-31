EXCLUSIVE: Paul Giamatti is set to join Kathryn Hahn in Netflix’s Private Life, Tamara Jenkins’ feature drama about fertility and the pursuit of happiness. Private Life is about an author (Hahn) who is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting the relationship between she and her husband on edge. Giamatti will star as her husband, who is a theater producer and owner of The Pickle Guy who has been struggling with his wife for years to start a family and even helping to administer hormone therapy.

Producing Private Life is Anthony Bregman (The Circle, Collateral Beauty, Foxcatcher) and Stefanie Azpiazu (Enough Said, The Circle). Jenkins wrote and will direct.

Giamatti is an Emmy-winning (John Adams) and Oscar-nominated (Cinderella Man) actor who stars in Showtime’s Billions. He is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management.