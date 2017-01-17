EXCLUSIVE: Paul Dano has just been signed to 7500, a drama that takes place only in the cockpit of a plane that is being taken over by terrorists. The film which has a visual concept similar to Room in that all the action and psychological terror takes place in one space, will be directed by Patrick Vollrath who was nominated for an Oscar last year for his live-action short Everything Will Be Okay. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer in Germany.

The film is being produced by German producers Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo from augenschein-Filmproduktion. The two producers will both be at Sundance with their latest My Happy Family directed by Nana & Simon. They also produced Ana, Mon Amour from director Calin Peter Netzer (Berlinale, 2017) and &Boo Junfeng‘s Apprentice which was in Cannes last year.

7500 is described as “a nail-biting thriller” which takes place completely in the airplane cockpit during a normal commercial flight from Berlin to Paris. The story follows co-pilot Tobias Ellis (Dano) whose smooth flight is interrupted by screams which can be heard from the cabin. A group of young men then try to enter the cockpit armed with glass bottles and he might fight and then negotiate with his attackers for the sake of all on board his Airbus A319.

Dano, of course, has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films — Love & Mercy (as Brian Wilson), Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, and 12 Years a Slave.

Augenschein-Filmproduktion is currently in post on Invisible from Camera D’ Or winner Pablo Giorgelli as well as Hunting Season from Natalia Garagiola, whose short film premiered at the Directors Fortnight in Cannes. They are also in prep on The Unguilty by Simon Jaquemet, whose debut feature Chrieg premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Vollrath is repped by The Gotham Group; Dano is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.