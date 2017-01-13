In one of the most crowded MLK weekends in years, a handful of movies aimed to put their best foot forward last night. Currently this morning, CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day which is expanding from seven Boston-Los Angeles-New York sites to 3,120 theaters today grossed $560K from 2,000 venues that started showtimes at 7PM.

That preview figure is a less than the $860K made by the previous Peter Berg-Mark Wahlberg collaboration Deepwater Horizon ($860K Thursday, $7M Friday, $20.2M opening) back in October and just below Hacksaw Ridge’s $750K Thursday ($5.3M Friday, $15.1M opening), but unlikes the weekends when those pics launched, the current FSS is primed by holiday business. Tracking earlier this week had Patriots Day in line for a $20M-$22M opening, in a fight for No. 1 alongside 20th Century Fox’s Hidden Figures, which was No. 1 yesterday with $2M and a running cume of $34.4M, and Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which ranked third on Thursday with $1.7M and a running cume of $485M. The Gareth Edwards-directed prequel is headed toward the $500M this weekend.

Lionsgate’s La La Land -even before its weekend expansion from 1,515 sites to 1,848- was No. 2 yesterday with an estimated $1.8M taking its five week total to $59.6M. After a seven Golden Globe winning streaking including best comedy musical, best actor, actress and director, pic’s helmer Damien Chazelle scored a DGA nom.

Open Road’s Jamie Foxx cop action title Sleepless drew $410K last night. Juxtapose this with Foxx’s White House Down which made $1.35M from Thursday midnights; and keep in mind that movie flopped with a $24.9M opening and a tentpole cost of $150M (final B.O. global was $205.4M). Granted, Sleepless is much cheaper at $30M. Tracking earlier this week had the opening for the Foxx film between $7M-$8M at 1,800 locations.

STX’s PG-13 horror title The Bye Bye Man drew $400K last night, a figure that’s below the last PG-13 genre title Ouija: Origin of Evil ($720k), and well below the Thursday nights posted by such PG-13 slashers as Lights Outs ($1.8M) and Insidious Chapter 3 ($1.55M). Tracking had Bye Bye in the $10M vicinity. Production cost for this pic directed by Stacy Title is at $7.4M with STX having limited exposure as they co-financed with the Los Angeles Media Fund.